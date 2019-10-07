Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s results

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 -1.69 9.62M -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chiasma Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chiasma Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 538,505,857.50% -88% -58.4% VIVUS Inc. 237,977,439.15% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

Chiasma Inc.’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. VIVUS Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. VIVUS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chiasma Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential is 121.33% at a $11 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 17.1% respectively. Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.21%. Competitively, 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has stronger performance than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats VIVUS Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.