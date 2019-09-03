Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 113.86 N/A -2.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc. has 7.7 and 7.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Chiasma Inc. has a 112.36% upside potential and an average price target of $11. Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 131.28%. The data provided earlier shows that Translate Bio Inc. appears more favorable than Chiasma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 58.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.