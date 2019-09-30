Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s results

This is a contrast between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Chiasma Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 537,072,152.31% -88% -58.4% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,154,596,100.28% -319.2% -106.8%

Risk and Volatility

Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.12. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.98 beta which makes it 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.1 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential is 125.87% at a $11 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.21%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.