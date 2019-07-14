Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 45.78 N/A -0.94 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Precision BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Chiasma Inc. has an average target price of $13.5, and a 109.63% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, which is potential 75.72% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 8.1% respectively. Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has 93.25% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -27.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.