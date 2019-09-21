Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s results

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 66.12 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chiasma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. Its rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Chiasma Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 93.66%. On the other hand, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 257.89% and its average price target is $17. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Chiasma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 57.7% respectively. Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.21%. Comparatively, 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. was less bullish than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.