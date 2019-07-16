Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s results

Both Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Chiasma Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc. has a 113.27% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. was more bullish than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.