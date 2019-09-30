Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s results

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 3 0.00 9.27M -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chiasma Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Chiasma Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 537,072,152.31% -88% -58.4% Neurotrope Inc. 271,855,479.63% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk and Volatility

Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Neurotrope Inc.’s 2.3 beta is the reason why it is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Neurotrope Inc. is 23.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Chiasma Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 125.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.21%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has stronger performance than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Chiasma Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.