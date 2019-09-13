Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 636.70 N/A -3.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chiasma Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.12 beta indicates that Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Chiasma Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 110.73% and an $11 average price target. Meanwhile, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $84.8, while its potential downside is -0.88%. The information presented earlier suggests that Chiasma Inc. looks more robust than Mirati Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has weaker performance than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.