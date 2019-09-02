Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.63 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Chiasma Inc. has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. MediWound Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Chiasma Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 112.36% and an $11 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of MediWound Ltd. is $10.13, which is potential 221.59% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, MediWound Ltd. has 41.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.