Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s results

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

Chiasma Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.51. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 90.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 95.65% and an $13.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 3.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 28.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.