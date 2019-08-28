Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (:)’s results

Both Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (:) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

Chiasma Inc. has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Chiasma Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 118.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.