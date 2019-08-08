Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s results

Both Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 12 1.76 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chiasma Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chiasma Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility & Risk

Chiasma Inc. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Jaguar Health Inc.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Chiasma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chiasma Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Chiasma Inc. is $12.67, with potential upside of 158.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. About 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.