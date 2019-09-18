Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Eyenovia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Chiasma Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 92.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.21%. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.