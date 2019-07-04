Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s results

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. Its rival Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chiasma Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc. has a 71.54% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chiasma Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 84.8% respectively. Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.