Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

Since Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 58.90 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chiasma Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Chiasma Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Entera Bio Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Chiasma Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$12.67 is Chiasma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 159.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 14.8%. About 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. was more bullish than Entera Bio Ltd.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.