Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s results

Both Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.98 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Chiasma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. Its rival Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Chiasma Inc. has an average target price of $11, and a 121.33% upside potential. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average target price is $64.5, while its potential upside is 27.14%. The data provided earlier shows that Chiasma Inc. appears more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 88.9%. 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.