Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 145.90% and an $13.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. was more bullish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.