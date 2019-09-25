Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 228.02 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chiasma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Chiasma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and has 18 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chiasma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 105.61% and an $11 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.21%. Competitively, 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.