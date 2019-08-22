Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.60 N/A 3.36 28.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Chiasma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.12. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 100.00% and an $11 consensus target price. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $88, while its potential downside is -11.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Chiasma Inc. looks more robust than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.21%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. was more bullish than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.