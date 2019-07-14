Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

This is a contrast between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.71 N/A 2.30 19.05

Demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Chiasma Inc.’s 1.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Cambrex Corporation’s 2.36 beta is the reason why it is 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Chiasma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 109.63% and an $13.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 11.04%. The results provided earlier shows that Chiasma Inc. appears more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cambrex Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Chiasma Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.