Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chiasma Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. Its rival Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chiasma Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 94.69% and an $11 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has stronger performance than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.