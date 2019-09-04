Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s results

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.40 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chiasma Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chiasma Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Chiasma Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 119.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 25.5%. Insiders held 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 75.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -28.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.