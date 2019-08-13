Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 24.74 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chiasma Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.12 beta indicates that Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.17 beta is the reason why it is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential is 143.19% at a $12.67 consensus target price. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 consensus target price and a 75.19% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. was more bullish than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.