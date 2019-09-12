Reviewing Chiasma Inc. (CHMA)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chiasma Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 36.6 Current Ratio and a 36.6 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 109.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.