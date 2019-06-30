Reviewing CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS)’s and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s results

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions Inc. 6 1.28 N/A -45.02 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 174 10.05 N/A 3.75 47.30

Table 1 highlights CHF Solutions Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CHF Solutions Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -342.6% -274.4% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 13.6%

Risk & Volatility

CHF Solutions Inc. has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CHF Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are 3.7 and 2.7 respectively. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CHF Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CHF Solutions Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 2 3 9 2.64

Competitively the average target price of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is $189.86, which is potential 2.77% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CHF Solutions Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 86.9%. Insiders held 1.2% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHF Solutions Inc. 4.55% -9.58% -56.47% -76.32% -90.97% -46.16% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.29% -6.33% 0.58% 15.71% 28.39% 15.72%

For the past year CHF Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats CHF Solutions Inc.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.