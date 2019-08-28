Reviewing Chewy Inc. (CHWY)’s and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s results

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy Inc. 33 3.13 N/A 0.00 0.00 Office Depot Inc. 2 0.06 N/A 0.13 15.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Chewy Inc. and Office Depot Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chewy Inc. are 0.5 and 0.2. Competitively, Office Depot Inc. has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Office Depot Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chewy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Chewy Inc. and Office Depot Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Office Depot Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Chewy Inc. has a 8.30% upside potential and an average target price of $33. Office Depot Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.25 consensus target price and a 234.65% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Office Depot Inc. is looking more favorable than Chewy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.3% of Chewy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.8% of Office Depot Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Chewy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.2%. Comparatively, Office Depot Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chewy Inc. 2.63% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% -4.09% Office Depot Inc. -0.49% 1.49% -14.64% -30.61% -19.37% -20.93%

For the past year Chewy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Office Depot Inc.

Summary

Office Depot Inc. beats Chewy Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.