Reviewing Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s and Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A)’s results

This is a contrast between Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Major Integrated Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chevron Corporation 121 1.44 N/A 7.22 17.04 Royal Dutch Shell plc 63 0.59 N/A 5.65 11.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chevron Corporation and Royal Dutch Shell plc. Royal Dutch Shell plc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Chevron Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Chevron Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chevron Corporation 0.00% 9% 5.4% Royal Dutch Shell plc 0.00% 11.9% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

Chevron Corporation has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Royal Dutch Shell plc has beta of 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chevron Corporation are 1.1 and 0.9. Competitively, Royal Dutch Shell plc has 1.2 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Royal Dutch Shell plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chevron Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Chevron Corporation and Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chevron Corporation 0 3 7 2.70 Royal Dutch Shell plc 0 0 0 0.00

$141.9 is Chevron Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 22.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.2% of Chevron Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 10.3% of Royal Dutch Shell plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of Chevron Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Royal Dutch Shell plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chevron Corporation -2.71% -1.39% 4.5% 8.94% -3.69% 13.16% Royal Dutch Shell plc -0.44% -3.54% 0.27% 5.59% -7.85% 7.93%

For the past year Chevron Corporation was more bullish than Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Chevron Corporation beats Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. Further, the company holds interests in power plants, as well as operates geothermal plants; and engages in the transportation of refined products primarily in the coastal waters of the United States. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.