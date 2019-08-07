Reviewing Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The two are both Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chevron Corporation 121 1.51 N/A 7.22 17.04 Exxon Mobil Corporation 77 1.13 N/A 4.34 17.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Chevron Corporation and Exxon Mobil Corporation. Exxon Mobil Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Chevron Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Chevron Corporation is currently more affordable than Exxon Mobil Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chevron Corporation 0.00% 9% 5.4% Exxon Mobil Corporation 0.00% 9.8% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

Chevron Corporation has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Chevron Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Exxon Mobil Corporation are 0.8 and 0.5 respectively. Chevron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Chevron Corporation and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chevron Corporation 0 3 6 2.67 Exxon Mobil Corporation 1 6 3 2.30

$139.89 is Chevron Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 17.46%. Exxon Mobil Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $87.18 average price target and a 23.66% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Exxon Mobil Corporation looks more robust than Chevron Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chevron Corporation and Exxon Mobil Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.2% and 56.7%. Insiders owned 0.05% of Chevron Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.09% of Exxon Mobil Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chevron Corporation -2.71% -1.39% 4.5% 8.94% -3.69% 13.16% Exxon Mobil Corporation -1.33% -2.87% -5.48% 2.86% -9.03% 9.05%

For the past year Chevron Corporation has stronger performance than Exxon Mobil Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Chevron Corporation beats Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. Further, the company holds interests in power plants, as well as operates geothermal plants; and engages in the transportation of refined products primarily in the coastal waters of the United States. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. It also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products. The company has approximately 35,047 gross and 29,375 net operated wells. Exxon Mobil Corporation has collaboration agreements with Eagle LNG Partners LLC and Crowley Maritime Corporation to collaborate on the development of LNG as a marine fuel. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.