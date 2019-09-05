Reviewing Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)’s and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s results

As REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chesapeake Lodging Trust
|28
|2.70
|N/A
|1.64
|16.73
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|11
|0.67
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Chesapeake Lodging Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chesapeake Lodging Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.1%
|-0.7%
Volatility & Risk
Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Chesapeake Lodging Trust
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s consensus target price is $31, while its potential upside is 18.10%. Competitively the consensus target price of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is $13, which is potential 45.58% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. looks more robust than Chesapeake Lodging Trust as far as analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Chesapeake Lodging Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 77.1%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chesapeake Lodging Trust
|-1.36%
|-2.31%
|-4.22%
|-2.38%
|-12.38%
|12.81%
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|-2.67%
|-4.5%
|-31.27%
|-15.94%
|-19.01%
|2.13%
For the past year Chesapeake Lodging Trust was more bullish than Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Summary
Chesapeake Lodging Trust beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
