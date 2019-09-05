Reviewing Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)’s and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s results

As REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Lodging Trust 28 2.70 N/A 1.64 16.73 Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 11 0.67 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chesapeake Lodging Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 1 0 2.00 Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s consensus target price is $31, while its potential upside is 18.10%. Competitively the consensus target price of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is $13, which is potential 45.58% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. looks more robust than Chesapeake Lodging Trust as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chesapeake Lodging Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 77.1%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Lodging Trust -1.36% -2.31% -4.22% -2.38% -12.38% 12.81% Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. -2.67% -4.5% -31.27% -15.94% -19.01% 2.13%

For the past year Chesapeake Lodging Trust was more bullish than Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Summary

Chesapeake Lodging Trust beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).