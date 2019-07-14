Reviewing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)’s and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s results

This is a contrast between Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
|1
|4.11
|N/A
|0.24
|5.74
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
Demonstrates Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
|0.00%
|44.1%
|44.1%
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|0.00%
|-166.9%
|-119.2%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.21 shows that Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s 77.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.23 beta.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.5% and 11.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
|-19.3%
|-2.25%
|-13.25%
|-15.37%
|-18.35%
|25.05%
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|-13.91%
|-42.36%
|-0.73%
|-60.6%
|-89.01%
|11.38%
For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
