Reviewing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)’s and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s results

This is a contrast between Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 4.11 N/A 0.24 5.74 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 44.1% 44.1% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -166.9% -119.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.21 shows that Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s 77.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.23 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.5% and 11.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust -19.3% -2.25% -13.25% -15.37% -18.35% 25.05% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -13.91% -42.36% -0.73% -60.6% -89.01% 11.38%

For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.