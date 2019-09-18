Reviewing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)’s and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 2.51 N/A 0.23 4.60 VOC Energy Trust 5 6.99 N/A 0.75 7.38

Table 1 highlights Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. VOC Energy Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9%

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s 1.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, VOC Energy Trust’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and VOC Energy Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0.6% and 16.6% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31% VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35%

For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has -6.31% weaker performance while VOC Energy Trust has 52.35% stronger performance.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 8 of the 10 factors.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.