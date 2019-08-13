Reviewing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)’s and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s results

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 4.17 N/A 0.23 4.60 Viper Energy Partners LP 32 13.95 N/A 2.00 16.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Viper Energy Partners LP. Viper Energy Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Viper Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Viper Energy Partners LP on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Its rival Viper Energy Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Viper Energy Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00

Meanwhile, Viper Energy Partners LP’s average price target is $41.75, while its potential upside is 41.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.6% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.4% of Viper Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% are Viper Energy Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has -6.31% weaker performance while Viper Energy Partners LP has 23.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 10 of the 11 factors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.