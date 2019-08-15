Reviewing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)’s and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s results

Both Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 4.08 N/A 0.23 4.60 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.42 N/A 0.29 7.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Pacific Coast Oil Trust. Pacific Coast Oil Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.13 beta indicates that Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.09 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Pacific Coast Oil Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 13.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15%

For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has -6.31% weaker performance while Pacific Coast Oil Trust has 34.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.