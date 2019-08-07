Reviewing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)’s and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s results

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 3.95 N/A 0.23 4.60 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.53 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.6% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.32% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0%

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats on 6 of the 8 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.