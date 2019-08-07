Reviewing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)’s and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s results

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
|1
|3.95
|N/A
|0.23
|4.60
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|5
|0.53
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
|0.00%
|42.6%
|42.5%
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.6% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.32% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
|0%
|-0.95%
|-29.25%
|-23.53%
|-35%
|-6.31%
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|1.11%
|6.86%
|-1.45%
|-7.47%
|-14.84%
|0%
Summary
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats on 6 of the 8 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
