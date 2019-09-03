Reviewing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)’s and Antero Midstream GP LP (:)’s results

Since Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Antero Midstream GP LP (:) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 3.31 N/A 0.23 4.60 Antero Midstream GP LP N/A 0.00 N/A 0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Antero Midstream GP LP earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Antero Midstream GP LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5% Antero Midstream GP LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Antero Midstream GP LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 80.14%. Comparatively, 20.05% are Antero Midstream GP LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31% Antero Midstream GP LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats on 6 of the 8 factors Antero Midstream GP LP.