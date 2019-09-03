Reviewing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)’s and Antero Midstream GP LP (:)’s results

Since Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Antero Midstream GP LP (:) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
|1
|3.31
|N/A
|0.23
|4.60
|Antero Midstream GP LP
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.33
|0.00
Demonstrates Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Antero Midstream GP LP earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Antero Midstream GP LP.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
|0.00%
|42.6%
|42.5%
|Antero Midstream GP LP
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Antero Midstream GP LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 80.14%. Comparatively, 20.05% are Antero Midstream GP LP’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
|0%
|-0.95%
|-29.25%
|-23.53%
|-35%
|-6.31%
|Antero Midstream GP LP
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats on 6 of the 8 factors Antero Midstream GP LP.
