Reviewing Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)’s and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.30 N/A 0.53 3.44 PDC Energy Inc. 35 1.44 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chesapeake Energy Corporation and PDC Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PDC Energy Inc.’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, PDC Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and PDC Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0 1 2.33 PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 44.30% and an $2.28 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of PDC Energy Inc. is $49.25, which is potential 62.01% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, PDC Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Chesapeake Energy Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chesapeake Energy Corporation and PDC Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 0%. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81% PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors PDC Energy Inc. beats Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.