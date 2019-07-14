Reviewing Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)’s and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s results

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 3 0.32 N/A 0.53 4.75 Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.48 N/A 1.27 22.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Murphy Oil Corporation. Murphy Oil Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Murphy Oil Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.4 beta indicates that Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 140.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Murphy Oil Corporation on the other hand, has 2.11 beta which makes it 111.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 3 3 2.38 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

$3.17 is Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 64.25%. Competitively Murphy Oil Corporation has an average price target of $30.17, with potential upside of 27.03%. The results provided earlier shows that Chesapeake Energy Corporation appears more favorable than Murphy Oil Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Murphy Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64.3% and 92.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Murphy Oil Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation -13.49% -18.57% 0.4% -31.13% -30.56% 19.05% Murphy Oil Corporation 3.5% -1.65% -0.53% -9.36% -8.14% 20.09%

For the past year Chesapeake Energy Corporation has weaker performance than Murphy Oil Corporation

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.