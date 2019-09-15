Reviewing Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)’s and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)’s results

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.34 N/A 0.53 3.44 Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.19 N/A 2.57 12.93

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Delek Logistics Partners LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6%

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Delek Logistics Partners LP’s beta is 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Delek Logistics Partners LP is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Delek Logistics Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Delek Logistics Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0 2 2.50 Delek Logistics Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 78.09% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.2% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares and 23.5% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares. About 0.9% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54%

For the past year Chesapeake Energy Corporation had bearish trend while Delek Logistics Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners LP beats on 11 of the 11 factors Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.