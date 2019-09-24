Reviewing Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)’s and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.30 N/A 0.53 3.44 ConocoPhillips 61 1.80 N/A 6.18 9.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. ConocoPhillips has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s current beta is 2.42 and it happens to be 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ConocoPhillips’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, ConocoPhillips has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. ConocoPhillips is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Chesapeake Energy Corporation and ConocoPhillips Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0 1 2.33 ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 50.00% for Chesapeake Energy Corporation with consensus price target of $2.28. On the other hand, ConocoPhillips’s potential upside is 32.93% and its consensus price target is $80. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Chesapeake Energy Corporation seems more appealing than ConocoPhillips.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 74.5% of ConocoPhillips are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.09% of ConocoPhillips shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81% ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24%

For the past year Chesapeake Energy Corporation was more bearish than ConocoPhillips.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats on 12 of the 12 factors Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.