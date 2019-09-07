Reviewing Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)’s and Antero Midstream GP LP (:)’s results

Both Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and Antero Midstream GP LP (:) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.24 N/A 0.53 3.44 Antero Midstream GP LP N/A 0.00 N/A 0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Antero Midstream GP LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Antero Midstream GP LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% Antero Midstream GP LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Antero Midstream GP LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0 2 2.50 Antero Midstream GP LP 0 0 0 0.00

$3.17 is Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 100.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.2% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares and 80.14% of Antero Midstream GP LP shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.05% of Antero Midstream GP LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81% Antero Midstream GP LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Chesapeake Energy Corporation beats Antero Midstream GP LP.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.