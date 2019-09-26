Reviewing Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)’s and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.28 N/A 0.53 3.44 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.57 N/A 0.13 6.85

In table 1 we can see Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s 67.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chesapeake Energy Corporation are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0 1 2.33 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s average target price is $2.28, while its potential upside is 61.70%. Competitively Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has an average target price of $1.75, with potential upside of 245.03%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation seems more appealing than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 53.3%. 0.9% are Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15%

For the past year Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.