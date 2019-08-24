Reviewing Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI)’s and UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s results

As REIT – Residential businesses, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) and UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 17 -4.46 N/A -1.25 0.00 UDR Inc. 45 12.75 N/A 0.78 58.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and UDR Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and UDR Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.00% -7.9% -1.1% UDR Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. UDR Inc. has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and UDR Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 UDR Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 53.40% at a $18.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of UDR Inc. is $46.4, which is potential -2.32% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation seems more appealing than UDR Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.6% of UDR Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 1% are UDR Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.65% -2.58% -10.05% -16.41% -15.2% -11.69% UDR Inc. 0.9% 2.11% 3.51% 5.57% 24.32% 16.25%

For the past year Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation had bearish trend while UDR Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors UDR Inc. beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in Servicing Related Assets and RMBS segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Moorestown, New Jersey.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.