Reviewing Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI)’s and Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI)’s results

This is a contrast between Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) and Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 17 -4.90 N/A -1.25 0.00 Front Yard Residential Corporation 11 2.87 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and Front Yard Residential Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.00% -7.9% -1.1% Front Yard Residential Corporation 0.00% -24.2% -5.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s current beta is 0.38 and it happens to be 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Front Yard Residential Corporation has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and Front Yard Residential Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Front Yard Residential Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $18.5, and a 39.73% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Front Yard Residential Corporation is $15, which is potential 36.12% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than Front Yard Residential Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and Front Yard Residential Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.7% and 77.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Front Yard Residential Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.65% -2.58% -10.05% -16.41% -15.2% -11.69% Front Yard Residential Corporation -1.07% -1.72% 20.95% 12.88% 27.9% 37.57%

For the past year Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has -11.69% weaker performance while Front Yard Residential Corporation has 37.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Front Yard Residential Corporation.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in Servicing Related Assets and RMBS segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Moorestown, New Jersey.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.