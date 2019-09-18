Reviewing Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)’s and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s results

We are comparing Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Inc. 66 2.00 N/A 0.99 65.74 Western Midstream Partners LP 29 5.17 N/A 1.53 17.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cheniere Energy Inc. and Western Midstream Partners LP. Western Midstream Partners LP seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Cheniere Energy Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Western Midstream Partners LP, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% -40.5% 0.8% Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s 1.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cheniere Energy Inc. are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Western Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Cheniere Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cheniere Energy Inc. and Western Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Western Midstream Partners LP 0 7 1 2.13

On the other hand, Western Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 14.83% and its consensus target price is $30.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of Cheniere Energy Inc. shares and 42.2% of Western Midstream Partners LP shares. 0.8% are Cheniere Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Western Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07% Western Midstream Partners LP -11.21% -11.21% -13.71% -18.08% -28.13% -2.63%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Western Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cheniere Energy Inc. beats Western Midstream Partners LP.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.