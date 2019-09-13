Reviewing Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)’s and TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) and TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Inc. 65 1.99 N/A 0.99 65.74 TC PipeLines LP 37 4.27 N/A -2.71 0.00

Demonstrates Cheniere Energy Inc. and TC PipeLines LP earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cheniere Energy Inc. and TC PipeLines LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% -40.5% 0.8% TC PipeLines LP 0.00% -23.8% -6%

Volatility and Risk

Cheniere Energy Inc. has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. TC PipeLines LP on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cheniere Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, TC PipeLines LP’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TC PipeLines LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cheniere Energy Inc. and TC PipeLines LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TC PipeLines LP 2 1 0 2.33

On the other hand, TC PipeLines LP’s potential downside is -4.09% and its consensus target price is $38.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cheniere Energy Inc. and TC PipeLines LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 68.6%. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, TC PipeLines LP has 23.96% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07% TC PipeLines LP -0.37% 5.72% 13.86% 23.22% 28.5% 26.06%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Inc. was less bullish than TC PipeLines LP.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Inc. beats TC PipeLines LP on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.