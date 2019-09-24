Reviewing Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)’s and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s results

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Inc. 66 2.00 N/A 0.99 65.74 Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 23 0.46 N/A 3.47 6.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cheniere Energy Inc. and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheniere Energy Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cheniere Energy Inc. and Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% -40.5% 0.8% Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0.00% 28.5% 10.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cheniere Energy Inc. are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Cheniere Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cheniere Energy Inc. and Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has an average price target of $28, with potential upside of 28.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cheniere Energy Inc. and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 50.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Cheniere Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07% Plains All American Pipeline L.P. -4.04% -2.22% 1.62% 3.48% -3.1% 18.66%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Inc. was less bullish than Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. Its Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs. The companyÂ’s Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 80 million barrels of crude oil and refined products storage capacity; 32 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 97 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 31 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 6 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. Its Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; purchases cargos at load port and various locations in transit; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and ocean-going vessels; and purchases and sells natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 5 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 820 trucks and 1,065 trailers; and 10,660 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.