Reviewing Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)’s and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)’s results

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Inc. 66 2.16 N/A 1.95 34.46 Pembina Pipeline Corporation 36 0.00 N/A 1.83 19.52

Demonstrates Cheniere Energy Inc. and Pembina Pipeline Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Pembina Pipeline Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cheniere Energy Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cheniere Energy Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Pembina Pipeline Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94% of Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Pembina Pipeline Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Cheniere Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Inc. 4.98% 0.84% 1.78% 7.49% 6.87% 13.23% Pembina Pipeline Corporation 1.91% -4.64% -0.53% 4.22% 2.55% 20.59%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Summary

Cheniere Energy Inc. beats Pembina Pipeline Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, and Midstream. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon products and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota. It also transports ethane from gas plants in North Dakota and Saskatchewan to Empress, Alberta. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude Project and the Horizon Project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; and the Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. This segment operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 975 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. The Gas Services segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services primarily on a fee-for-service basis under long-term contracts. The Midstream segment offers midstream products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services. It operates 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as operates 2 NGL operating systems. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.