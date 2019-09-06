Reviewing Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG)’s and Its Competitors results

Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Chemung Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Chemung Financial Corporation has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Chemung Financial Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.20% 1.10% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Chemung Financial Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial Corporation N/A 46 9.77 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Chemung Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Chemung Financial Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Chemung Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.22 2.49

The potential upside of the competitors is 60.23%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chemung Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemung Financial Corporation -7.56% -10.3% -8.74% 4.58% -1.56% 5.64% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Chemung Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.24 shows that Chemung Financial Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Chemung Financial Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Chemung Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Chemung Financial Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.