Reviewing Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG)’s and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s results

Since Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) are part of the Regional – Pacific Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial Corporation 46 2.51 N/A 4.47 9.77 CVB Financial Corp. 21 6.51 N/A 1.25 17.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chemung Financial Corporation and CVB Financial Corp. CVB Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Chemung Financial Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Chemung Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CVB Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.1% CVB Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.1% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Chemung Financial Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.24 beta. From a competition point of view, CVB Financial Corp. has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.1% of Chemung Financial Corporation shares and 66.6% of CVB Financial Corp. shares. 0.9% are Chemung Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of CVB Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemung Financial Corporation -7.56% -10.3% -8.74% 4.58% -1.56% 5.64% CVB Financial Corp. 5.11% 4.21% 2.61% 0.27% -6.93% 8.8%

For the past year Chemung Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than CVB Financial Corp.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides various lending products, such as commercial products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans for agribusiness; lease financing for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wires and automated clearinghouse, and on-line account access. Further, it provides various investment products; and financial services and trust services comprising fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 business financial centers and 8 commercial banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley areas of California, as well as 3 trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.