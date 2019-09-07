Reviewing ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

This is a contrast between ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.31 N/A -0.80 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ChemoCentryx Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ChemoCentryx Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.03. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.34 beta which makes it 134.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 235.28%. Competitively the consensus price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, which is potential 110.08% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ChemoCentryx Inc. looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChemoCentryx Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 25.1% respectively. About 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.